Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,654 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,853. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

