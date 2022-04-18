Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.27. 19,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,083. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

