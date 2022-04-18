Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,633. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

