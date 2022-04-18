Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,663 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.83. 60,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,054. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

