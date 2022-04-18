Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,681 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 500,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.