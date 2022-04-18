Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NEM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.71. 539,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,610. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.