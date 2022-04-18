Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.15. 35,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,260. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $130.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

