Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,567. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

