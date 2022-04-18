Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $190.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,394. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.35.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

