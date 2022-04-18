Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Opera by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,332. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $617.18 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

