Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.41. 30,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,885. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

