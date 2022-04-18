Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,626. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

