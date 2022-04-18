Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $208,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.