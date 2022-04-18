Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

