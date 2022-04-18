Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,501 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,909,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,503,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 179,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

