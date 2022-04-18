Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

