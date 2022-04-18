Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $227,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 564,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.