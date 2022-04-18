Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.11.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.80 on Friday. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $9,615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.