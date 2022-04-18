CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 86,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

