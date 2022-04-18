Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 32,348 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 555,306 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

