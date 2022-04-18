Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1,567.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 263,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

