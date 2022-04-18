Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.81

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 8314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
