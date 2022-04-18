Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.81

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 8314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.