Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 6.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 8,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,537,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

