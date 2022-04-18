Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

