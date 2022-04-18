CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 108,377 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

