CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 178,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDK Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth $525,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

