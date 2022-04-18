Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.76. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,581,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 592.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 252,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 215,724 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 326,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 127.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 2,027,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

