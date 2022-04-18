Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.57

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 94898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

