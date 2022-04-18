Ceres 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,207.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Ceres has a market cap of $329,404.68 and $4,207.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.76 or 0.00151338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.39 or 0.07367642 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.95 or 0.99942089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.