CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.84.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

