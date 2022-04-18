Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,028. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

