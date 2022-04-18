Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CL King from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -220.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $1,022,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.