Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Chimerix has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $416.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 447,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

