China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
Further Reading
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.