ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of IMOS stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.84.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
