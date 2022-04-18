Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,528.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,629.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.