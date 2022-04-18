Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LDSVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $11,940.00 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $9,154.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13,875.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11,240.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11,885.53.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

