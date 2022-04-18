CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CIXX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

