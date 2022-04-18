CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.45

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

