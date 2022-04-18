Citigroup Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $270.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $216.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.