Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 45219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $811.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

