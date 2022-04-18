Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.22

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

