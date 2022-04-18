Coin98 Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $266.96 million and $33.44 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.