CoinFi (COFI) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $518,717.88 and $29,104.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00108888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars.

