Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 337,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,884,143. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

