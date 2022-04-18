Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,743,000 after buying an additional 135,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 125,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,716,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

