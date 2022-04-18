CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,188,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.09% of CommScope worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CommScope by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

CommScope stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,194. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

