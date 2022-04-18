Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after buying an additional 730,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 877,887 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,130,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE SID traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

