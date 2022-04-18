Comparing American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) & CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONSOL Energy has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Resources and CONSOL Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONSOL Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.13%. CONSOL Energy has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.25%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than CONSOL Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and CONSOL Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% CONSOL Energy 2.71% 13.71% 3.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Resources and CONSOL Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 19.74 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.88 CONSOL Energy $1.26 billion 1.35 $34.11 million $0.87 56.07

CONSOL Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSOL Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONSOL Energy beats American Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 612.1 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. It also owns approximately 1.4 billion tons of Greenfield reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

