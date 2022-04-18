Comparing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Financial Institutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.23 $104.00 million $2.25 15.43 Financial Institutions $214.11 million 2.12 $77.70 million $4.78 6.12

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23% Financial Institutions 36.29% 16.50% 1.43%

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Financial Institutions on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 48 banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

